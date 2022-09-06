Happy Onam 2022: Thiruvonam Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English and Malayalam to Share

HAPPY ONAM 2022 THIRUVONAM WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Onam is celebrated to honour Lord Vishnu, Vamana’s avatar and the return of the legendary King Mahabali. Onam celebrations go on for 10 days and start with Atham. This is the day before the return of Mahabali. This year Atham fell on August 30 and Thiruvonam which is the final day of Onam celebrations will be held on September 8.

ALSO READ: 12 Must-Try Traditional Onam Sadhya Recipes To Celebrate Kerala’s Biggest Festival

For the past two years, Onam was celebrated with COVID restrictions in place and grand processions were not a part of the festival celebration. This year the celebrations have returned to their previous glory, however, the celebrations will be held under COVID-19 guidelines. If you and your loved ones celebrate Onam, here are some wishes, quotes and messages to share with them.

Happy Onam 2022 Thiruvonam: WhatsApp Messages

1. Celebrate this Onam festival with joy and happiness.

2. Cheers to this auspicious occasion! Happy Onam everyone!

3. Hope this ONAM brings Good Fortune and Happiness for you with it!

4. The Onam is an occasion for people to remind themselves of all pervasive nature of the divine. I wish all your family members a Happy Onam!!!

5. Forever remembering thoughts of happiness & prosperity with all sweet Onam days. To all Keralites, wishing you a Happy Onam Day.

6. Homes are adorned with colourful embellishments. But I hope that Onam is not just about that. I hope that the spirit of Onam fills your heart with happiness and fulfilment.

7. May the colour and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. My heartfelt wishes on Onam. Happy Onam from our family to yours.

8. May the spirit of Onam remain everywhere whatever you do, whatever you think, whatever you hope in your life. Wish you a Happy Onam.

9. Air is filled with joy and zeal. It’s colourful everywhere, homes are adorned with colourful embellishments. I hope that the spirit of Onam fills your heart with happiness and fulfilment.

10. I may be miles away, but the spirit of Onam will always stay in my heart. So, Let’s celebrate this Onam festival by heart and by soul.

11. May the spirit of the Onam festival guide and light your way to the path you choose.

12. Sending my warmest wishes to your family this Onam festival. Have a happy and wonderful Onam.

13. I wish you a wonderful and blessed Onam. May your home be filled with joy, peace and happiness.

14. Wishing you all a euphoric, prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled Onam. Let this season bring you a lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish.

15. On this festive occasion, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family. May you all be blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life.

ALSO READ: Onam Pookalam Designs: Beautiful and Simple Rangoli Designs With Flowers for Onam 2022

16. On the joyous occasion of Onam, I wish you joy and good health and may you always enjoy the bounty of nature.

Happy Onam 2022 Thiruvonam: Quotes

17. “We celebrate Onam to commemorate a glorious past. All of us yearn for a time like that of King Mahabali, a time when prosperity, joy and love blended. But to realise this dream we need to put forward creative and sustained effort.” ~ Anonymous

18. “We have lost the true spirit of Onam. Let each of our actions be a yajna for universal good. May the new clothes we wear be that of Dharma and faith. May our hearts be united in love and joy and make life an everlasting Thiruvonam. Thus, we can retrieve the lost Onam.” ~ Anonymous

19. “Life becomes a festival when gaiety and culture blend. Onam delivers the message of both.” ~ Anonymous

20. “Time for petals on the floor, children on swings, tiger clad men with hunters behind them, people enjoying Onasadya with family and what all…Let this Onam bring Joy and Prosperity to all…” – Anonymous

21. “When Maveli, our King, ruled the land,

All the people had equality.

And people were joyful and merry;

They were all free from harm.

There was neither anxiety nor sickness,

Death of the children was never even heard of,

There were no lies,

There was neither theft nor deceit,

And no one was false in speech either.

Measures and weights were right;

No one cheated or wronged his neighbour.

When Maveli, our King, ruled the land,

All the people formed one casteless race.”

– (Translation of popular quote: “Maaveli nadu vanidum kalam…”)

22. Onam is a celebration of the glorious part. The inspiring past of King Mahabali which was full of happiness and prosperity. It is a reminder that we have the power to create the same tomorrow with our efforts.

23. We have lost the true spirit of Onam. Let each of our actions be a yajna for universal good. May the new clothes we wear be that of Dharma and faith. May our hearts be united in love and joy, and make life an everlasting Tiruvonam. Thus we can retrieve the lost Onam.

24. Festivals bring families together. It gives reason to have fun one more time. A festival like Onam brings prosperity to the family. It gives reason to smile one more time.

25. A great pookalam is an assimilation of design of assorted bright flowers, ideas, commitment, group work and perseverance.

26. Onam is a celebration of the homecoming of Mahabali. May you get the opportunity to enjoy the love and bounties of nature by sharing it with your friends and family.

Happy Onam 2022 Thiruvonam: Wishes

27. I wish you a very Happy Onam, May God bless you and fill your heart with joy & happiness. May the colour and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Have the most beautiful Onam.

28. Forever remembering thoughts of happiness & prosperity with all sweet Onam days. To all Keralites wishing you a Happy Onam Day.

29. May the colour and lights of Onam fill happiness and prosperity in your home. Happy Onam.

30. It is time to celebrate the harvest festival and welcome King Mahabali. Let’s decorate our homes with pookalams and make delicious Onam Sadhya, keeping the spirit of the festival alive. Happy Onam.

31. On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I wish the colours and beautiful lights fill your home and heart with happiness and joy. Happy Onam.

32. May your life be decorated like pookalam, sail in harmony like a snake boat, and provide you variety like the food at the community luncheons. Happy Onam.

33. May Lord Mahabali bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Wish you a great day. Happy Onam.

34. A festival of togetherness, homecoming, celebration and fun. Here’s a happy Onam wish to each and every one.

35. May the colours and brightness of Onam fill your home and life with new energies and eternal happiness. Happy Onam.

36. On the happy occasion of Onam, may you have an abundance of joy in your life, good health and immense prosperity.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here