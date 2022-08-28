Happy Onam 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English and Malayalam to Share on Kerala's Harvest Festival

HAPPY ONAM 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Every year, Malayalis from all over the world celebrate Onam. The festival is mainly celebrated in Kerala and it continues for ten days. The day falls during the month of Chingam (between August-September). Chingam is the first month of the Malayalam Calendar.

ALSO READ: Onam 2022: All About Kerala’s 10-day Harvest Festival That Marks the Arrival of King Mahabali

The day is celebrated to mark the return of demon king Mahabali to earth. Mahabali was a great devotee of Lord Vishnu and one of the most generous kings described in the Hindu scriptures. This year Onam will be celebrated from August 30 to September 8. We have curated a list of quotes, wishes, messages and WhatsApp greetings to share with friends and family.

Happy Onam 2022: Wishes

1. May your life be decorated like pookalam, sail in harmony like a snake boat, and provide you variety like the food at the community luncheons. Happy Onam.

2. May Lord Mahabali bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Wish you a great day. Happy Onam.

3. A festival of togetherness, homecoming, celebration and fun. Here’s a happy Onam wish to each and every one.

4. May the colours and brightness of Onam fill your home and life with new energies and eternal happiness. Happy Onam.

5. On the happy occasion of Onam, may you have an abundance of joy in your life, good health and immense prosperity.

Happy Onam 2022: Quotes

1. Onam is a celebration of the glorious part. The inspiring past of King Mahabali which was full of happiness and prosperity. It is a reminder that we have the power to create the same tomorrow with our efforts.

2. We have lost the true spirit of Onam. Let each of our actions be a yajna for universal good. May the new clothes we wear be that of Dharma and faith. May our hearts be united in love and joy, and make life an everlasting Tiruvonam. Thus we can retrieve the lost Onam.

3. Festivals bring families together. It gives reason to have fun one more time. A festival like Onam brings prosperity to the family. It gives reason to smile one more time.

4. A great pookalam is an assimilation of design of assorted bright flowers, ideas, commitment, group work and perseverance.

5. Onam is a celebration of the homecoming of Mahabali. May you get the opportunity to enjoy the love and bounties of nature by sharing it with your friends and family.

Happy Onam 2022: Messages

1. Sending my warmest wishes to your family this Onam festival. Have a happy and wonderful Onam.

2. I wish you a wonderful and blessed Onam. May your home be filled with joy, peace and happiness.

3. Wishing you all a euphoric, prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled Onam. Let this season bring you a lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish.

4. On this festive occasion, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family. May you all be blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways to Run Special Trains for Onam and Velankanni Church Annual Feast 2022: Check Full List Here

5. On the joyous occasion of Onam, I wish you joy and good health and may you always enjoy the bounty of nature.

Happy Onam 2022: Whatsapp Greetings

1. May the colour and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. My heartfelt wishes on Onam. Happy Onam from our family to yours.

2. May the spirit of Onam remain everywhere whatever you do, whatever you think, whatever you hope in your life. Wish you a Happy Onam.

3. Air is filled with joy and zeal. It’s colourful everywhere, homes are adorned with colourful embellishments. I hope that the spirit of Onam fills your heart with happiness and fulfilment.

4. I may be miles away, but the spirit of Onam will always stay in my heart. So, Let’s celebrate this Onam festival by heart and by soul.

5. May the spirit of the Onam festival guide and light your way to the path you choose.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here