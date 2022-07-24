CHANGE LANGUAGE
Happy Parents' Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share
Happy Parents' Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Happy Parents' Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Parents' Day 2022: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share

HAPPY PARENTS’ DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Every year, Parents’ Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July. This year it is being celebrated today on July 24. The day highlights the importance of parents in our lives. Whenever stuck in a problem the first people we all look up to are our parents. They have a solution for everything. And, in order to help you, we have put together a list of wishes, quotes, and messages you can share with your parents. Take a look here:

(Representative image: Shutterstock)
1. Thank you, Mom and Dad, for always being by my side and providing me with unconditional love. Happy Parents’ Day!

2. I can’t tell how much I’m grateful for you both. There are not enough words to describe my feelings for you two. But I hope you understand. Happy Parents’ Day!

(Representative image: Shutterstock)
3. Thank you for never giving up on me. Thank you for standing by me every time when I needed your support. Mom and Dad, I wish a very happy parent’s day to you.

4. It is impossible to mention all the things you have sacrificed in order to keep me happy. Thank you for everything! Wishing you Parents’ Day!

Happy Parents' Day 2022 Date, wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your family, friends, relatives and colleagues
5. “One of the greatest titles in the world is parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad”

6. “Love is the chain whereby to bind a child to its parents”

7. “Parents were the only ones obligated to love you; from the rest of the world you had to earn it”

(Representative image: Shutterstock)
8. “Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them”

9. “There is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child”

