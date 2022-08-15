Happy Parsi New Year 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Navroz

HAPPY PARSI NEW YEAR NAVROZ 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: The Parsi community celebrates the new year as per the dates of Shahenshahi calendar. The Parsi new year which is popularly known as Navroz usually falls in the month of July or August. This year, Parsi New Year or Navroz will be marked on August 16.

Navroz is derived from two word ‘Nav’ and ‘Roz’ which translates to ‘New Day’ in English. Therefore, the new year is known as Navroz. The festival is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa as most of the Parsi population resides in these regions only. On this day, people prepare their traditional Parsi cuisine and meet and greet their loved ones. They sing, dance, and bring in the new year with great enthusiasm.

This year, to make the occasion even more special, share these wishes and greetings with your friends and family to wish them Happy New Year!

1. May the blessings of the King be on you, and may this year be prosperous for you. Let us celebrate Navroz with lots of enthusiasm and immense joy.

2. This year, be extra fortunate to celebrate the Navroz. Have a joyful year ahead.

3. Sending lots of love and warm wishes on the occasion of Navroz to you. May you find happiness and peace, success and prosperity in life. Navroz Mubarak to you and your family.

4. On the occasion of Parsi New Year, wishing you a glorious, beautiful, and cheerful year ahead…. Navroz Mubarak to you my dear.

5. I wish that you are showered with love and blessings of King which make this New Year the best of all the years for you…. Happy Parsi New Year to you.

6. Sending lots of love and warm wishes on the occasion of Navroz to you…. May you find happiness and peace, success, and prosperity in life.

7. Much before the golden sun begins to set, I want to be the first one to wish you on this special moment. Wishing a very Happy Parsi New Year to you.

8. In harmony with the new and fresh birth of the motherland and nature, we the Iranians wish and greet each and every one Navroz Mubarak

