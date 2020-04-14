Happy Poila Baisakh 2020: Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

Poila Baisakh is being observed today, April 14. The day marks the first day of the Bengali calendar and Bengalis across the country celebrate it as the Bengali New Year.

The festival is also known as Pohela Boishakh 2020 or Noboborsho 2020.

For the Bengali business community, the festival marks the commencement of the new financial year.

On Poila Baisakh 2020, people clean and decorate their houses to welcome the New Year. They go to temples to pray for good fortune and prosperity.

On Poila Baisakh 2020, you may share some quotes and messages with your near and dear ones to wish them the Bengali New Year 2020:

-- Usher a sign of freshness in Pohela Boishakh. Explore the new and start afresh wiping off the woes. May the New Year day and days ahead become one to cherish all through.Poila Baisakh 2020!

-- Subho Noboborsho 2020! Wish you a contentful and prosperous year filled with love, peace, hope and joy. May the coming year usher all these goodies on you.

-- From this Noboborsho, let life be steered with hope. Turn things your way to have a gala time. Happy Bengali New Year 2020!

-- Let this year be one that brings you peace, joy and fulfillment. Happy Pohela Boisakh!

-- Let’s pray for God to bless us with happiness, courage and wealth on this Bengali New Year. Hearty Poila Boishakh greetings.

-- May the sweetness of sandesh and flavour of ripe mango fill your life with the joy of a New Year! Subho Noboborsho.

-- With another year to dawn, let the optimism, zeal and cheer remain in all the days of your life. Happy Pohela Boishakh 2020!

-- May you leave your worries behind and welcome future with open arms. Let it be a new beginning! Subh Noboborsho to you and your family!

-- Let this year bring you peace, joy and prosperity. Shubh Noboborsho!

-- With the sweetness of Sandesh, and freshness of new mangoes, let the new year fill you with a new taste of life. Happy Bengali new year!.

-- May all your dreams come true, your aspirations find bigger wings and most importantly you feel loved wherever you go”. May you come up as bright as sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey.Hope coming new year fulfill all your desires and wishes.

