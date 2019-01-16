English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Pongal 2019: Best Messages You Can Send This Year
We know you love your family and friends and would love to wish them on the occasion of Pongal, so here are some of the wishes that can come handy to you.
Ingredients spilling out of earthen pot.
This is that part of the year when most of India likes to sit in front of the bonfire and enjoy folktales and ‘rewadi.’ The country, despite its varied local cultures and geographical conditions, unites in celebrating the harvest season.
You know it by different names—Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and many more. However, the essence remains the same. The community comes together in celebrating the sun’s transit into ‘makara.’ Believed to bring happiness and prosperity, this is also the official declaration of the beginning of the longer days.
In a way, it prepares us for the upcoming seasons as the sun starts to shine in its complete glory soon after.
We know you love your family and friends and would love to wish them on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Pongal, so here are some of the wishes that can come handy to you.
Take a look:
Wish the warmth of bonfire, the sweetness of jaggery and rewadi on Lohri remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!
May this Lohri fill your life with energy and help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones.
Days of joy, weeks of laughter, months of good luck and years of prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti.
May the delicious taste of makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gud and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season.
Wish you a very Happy Pongal. Pot rice to the Sun God. Sugarcane to cow and ox. Sweet rice to you and me. Good milk to friends and family. Happy Pongal.
