CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#AutoExpo
Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Pongal 2023: 5 Traditional Pongal Dishes That Mark the Celebrations of This South Indian Festival
1-MIN READ

Happy Pongal 2023: 5 Traditional Pongal Dishes That Mark the Celebrations of This South Indian Festival

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 14, 2023, 07:25 IST

Chennai, India

Happy Pongal 2023: Along with the rituals and celebrations, people enjoy the day with a wholesome feast on this day. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Pongal 2023: Along with the rituals and celebrations, people enjoy the day with a wholesome feast on this day. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Pongal 2023: The three-day Pongal festivals are called Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and the fourth day is called Kaanum Pongal

HAPPY PONGAL 2023: Pongal is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival of South India, particularly celebrated in the Tamil community. The Harvest festival is celebrated under many names across India. The three-day Pongal festivals are called Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and the fourth day is called Kaanum Pongal.

ALSO READ: Happy Pongal 2023: Thai Pongal Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Tamil!

Along with the rituals and celebrations, people enjoy the day with a wholesome feast on this day. Here are some popular dishes made on Pongal.

Bisi Bele Bath

Bisi Bele Bath. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Bisi Bele Bath is a Hot Lentil rice dish that originated in Mysore palace and spread over Karnataka. The delicious and healthy complete meal is made with rice, lentils, vegetables, peanuts and potatoes. The dish is commonly found in restaurants that serve Udipi cuisine. Bisi Bele Bath can be cooked with up to 44 ingredients and is somewhat similar to Khichdi.

Lemon Rice

Lemon Rice. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Another special dish cooked on Pongal is lemon rice. It’s a crunchy, flavourful and sour recipe from South India, and is also one of the easiest recipes to make. Pre-cooked/pre-boiled rice is mixed with spiced lemon and garnished with peanuts.

Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Also known as Thengai sadam, Coconut rice is cooked with grated coconut, spices, curry leaves and rice. Ginger and asafetida add more flavour to the delicious dish. It is specially eaten on Pongal, but can also serve as a portion of comfort food.

Arachuvitta sambar

Arachuvitta sambar. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Arachuvitta sambar is a mixed vegetable sambar made with roasted and ground sambar powder. Known to be a special recipe made in Tamil Brahmin homes, the dish is cooked without onions and garlic.

Poricha Kuzhambu

Poricha Kuzhambu. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Poricha Kuzhambu is a healthy and delicious mix of vegetable-based gravy cooked with coconuts and spices. Tuvar Dal (pigeon pea lentils) is used to prepare this dish. Calcium-rich- drum sticks can also be added to this curry, to give it more flavour.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author
Lifestyle Desk
Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More
Tags:
  1. art and culture
  2. dishes for pongal
  3. happy pongal
  4. India Celebrates Pongal
  5. lifestyle
  6. pongal
  7. pongal celebrations
  8. Pongal dishes
first published:January 14, 2023, 07:25 IST
last updated:January 14, 2023, 07:25 IST
Read More