Happy Promise Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Share with Your Loved One
On the happy occasion of Promise Day of the Valentine Week, here are some wishes you can share with your loved one.
People celebrate Valentine's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Image: Reuters)
Promise Day marks an important day in Valentine’s week as this embraces a promise of forever. It is celebrated on February 11, three days before the much-awaited Valentine's Day.
In any relationship, a promise holds immense worth, and signifies honesty and care towards our loved one. A Promise day serves as a prompt to recap all the responsibilities and commitments we have put forth.
Here’s a look at some promising wishes you can share with your significant folks.
- I promise to never ever abandon you at any point in life. Happy Promise Day!
- You bring the best out of me. Stay in my life, we will make a heaven on Earth. Happy Promise Day!
- I promise that I'll never make you feel alone. Happy promise day!
- We have a lot of dreams to fulfill together. I promise that I'll do my part with the best I can do, always and forever.
- You're my lottery to happiness. Thank God I've won it. I promise to love you and take care of you as long as I'm alive!
- I'm so in love with you that loving you has become the meaning of my life. I promise to keep it forever.
- Even if I promise my whole world to you, it would be so little. You have given me so much love that can never be repaid.
- I was directionless before I met you. You gave my life a new meaning, a new promise that I aim to keep for the rest of my life.
- I commit to never leave you and do anything you ever need. Happy Promise Day!
- I may not promise many things but to live in every moment with you. Happy Promise Day!
-
