Happy Promise Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Share with Your Loved One

Promise Day marks an important day in Valentine’s week as this embraces a promise of forever. It is celebrated on February 11, three days before the much-awaited Valentine's Day.

In any relationship, a promise holds immense worth, and signifies honesty and care towards our loved one. A Promise day serves as a prompt to recap all the responsibilities and commitments we have put forth.

Here’s a look at some promising wishes you can share with your significant folks.

- I promise to never ever abandon you at any point in life. Happy Promise Day!

- You bring the best out of me. Stay in my life, we will make a heaven on Earth. Happy Promise Day!

- I promise that I'll never make you feel alone. Happy promise day!

- We have a lot of dreams to fulfill together. I promise that I'll do my part with the best I can do, always and forever.

- You're my lottery to happiness. Thank God I've won it. I promise to love you and take care of you as long as I'm alive!

- I'm so in love with you that loving you has become the meaning of my life. I promise to keep it forever.

- Even if I promise my whole world to you, it would be so little. You have given me so much love that can never be repaid.

- I was directionless before I met you. You gave my life a new meaning, a new promise that I aim to keep for the rest of my life.

- I commit to never leave you and do anything you ever need. Happy Promise Day!

- I may not promise many things but to live in every moment with you. Happy Promise Day!

