Happy Promise Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

HAPPY VALENTINE’S WEEK 2023: PROMISE DAY 2023 WISHES IMAGES, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Promise Day is celebrated on February 11, a few days before Valentine’s Day. On this day, people not only express their feelings with their partner but also make promises meant to keep forever. To make this day even more special, people sometimes also pop up the question to their significant other. On this occasion, here are some Promise Day wishes, greetings and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Promise Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings

1. I promise to love you more with each passing day! Thanks for being in my life. Happy Promise Day.

2. Maybe I’m too late to be your first. But right now, I’m preparing myself to be your last. I Promise.

3. I can’t promise that I will fix all your problems. But I promise that we will deal with them together, always. Happy Promise Day.

4. Hold my hand and I promise I’ll never let you go. Happy Promise Day dear!

Promise Day Quotes

5. “All I want is your promise to stay with me, to be mine. Sometimes it feels like you can’t possibly be real. Promise me you’ll stay.” – Kiera Cass

6. “Just promise me you’ll think of me every time you look up in the sky and see a star.” – Eminem

7. “If all you can promise me is today, I’ll take it and hope for tomorrow.” – Ellen Hopkins

8. “The woods are lovely, dark and deep. But I have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep.” – Robert Frost

9. “I promise to love you forever – every single day of forever.” – Stephenie Meyer

