Happy Propose Day 2020: 5 Romantic Movies to Watch with Your Loved One

With Valentine’s Day just round the corner, couples across all ages would be busy planning ways to celebrate the day of love.

While going out on dates, eating special food and gifting heart-warming presents is factored in without a thought, coming home after a day’s work to settle for a movie night on February 14 is as relaxing as it sounds.

Here are some of the movies you can watch this Valentine’s Day with your loved one

Pride and Prejudice

The Jane Austen classic is the go-to love story for people all over the globe. The 2005 movie stars Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfayden as Mr. Darcy. The film is sure to serve as an emotional rollercoaster.

Kaagaz Ke Phool

This black and white Hindi movie was produced and directed by Guru Dutt. He also starred in the film, which resembled his personal life. Despite having suffered an economic loss after its release, the 1959 film is considered to be one of the greatest Indian movies ever made.

Chalte Chalte

The Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji romantic saga depicts the difficulties of maintaining a relationship, despite having unmistakable chemistry and a movie-like ‘falling in love’ story.

Before Sunrise

The Richard Linklater Indie movie talks of life, love and relationship like perhaps no other. This movie narrates the story of an American man and a French woman, who met on a train in Europe and started talking.

When Harry Met Sally

When Harry Met Sally is a perfect pick to watch with your significant others. Not only you can get into sharing your favourite moments from the film, but also get a chance to reminisce old memories.

Letters to Juliet

For the hopeless romantic in you, what could be better than seeing a grandmother get united with her young love after decades of uncertainty? Get your tissues handy.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

There was a reason why Shah Rukh Khan was hailed as the ‘king of romance’ during this time. Get into the sentiments of selfless love and sacrifice with Kal Ho Naa Ho.

