Happy Propose Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Messages to Express Your Feelings

Propose Day falls on the second day of Valentine's week, which starts from February 7 and goes on till February 13, a day ahead of Valentine's Day. Propose Day 2020 will be celebrated on February 8.

Though you do not need any special day to propose or express your love for the person you like, but proposing your prospective partner during Valentine’s Day holds more significance. On this day, you can muster the courage to speak up about your feelings with a creative and innovative proposal.

If you like someone or have a crush on someone and waiting for the right time to express your feelings for him/her, then propose day is the best day to do so. The day becomes all the more special if he/she accepts your proposal and you are set to start a new relationship with your partner.

This day is not just important for singles, but those who are already in love or are couples can also propose their partner and express their feelings for them. As propose day this year is falling on Saturday, February 8, you can surprise your prospective partner by taking him/her out on a surprise date and express your feelings at the right time.

Here are some of the ways you can propose the love of your life:

• Buy a red rose or a bouquet and get down on your knees asking the person to spend the rest of his/her life with you.

• Buy a ring and surprise the person by asking him/her to be with you for the rest of your life.

• Gift a greeting card and pen down your feelings if you think you won’t be able to muster the courage to express your feelings to the person you love.

• Play a romantic number or surprise with a musical band when you and the person you love are out for a meal.

Propose Day 2020 wishes and quotes

• I want to grow old with you. Will you be my soul mate and be with me through my thick and thin.

• I want to wake up in your arms. I want you to be the last person whose face I see before I go off to sleep. Will be the better half of my life?

• I want to be part of your happiness and sorrows. I want to spend my rest of life with you. Will you give me the opportunity to be the lucky one to be with you forever?

• On Propose Day, I want to give me a chance to walk with you holding your hands throughout your life. Gaze at the sky and count the stars and get the most precious space in your heart.

• You are the person I want to be with through the rest of my life. I propose you to be mine and be my strength, the reason of my smile, the reason to live life happily.

So send or say these messages to the person you love and we are sure they will accept your proposal.

