PROPOSE DAY 2023: Propose Day is celebrated on February 8, and it is when a person pops the most important question to their love of life. The second day of Valentine’s week is the perfect time of the year for the couples who were waiting to put a ring on their relationship. The day signifies promise and togetherness and allows the love birds to ask their partner for their presence in their life, forever.

ALSO READ: Happy Propose Day 2023: Best Valentine’s Day Wishes, Messages, Images and Quotes to Share

But many are wondering how to do it? Here is a list of a few creative ideas for the lovebirds to convey their emotions:

Candlelight dinner

Planning a romantic dinner can never go wrong. Keeping the current COVID-19 restrictions in mind, you can plan a romantic candlelight date at home and can cook your partner’s favourite dish. To make it more romantic, you can choose some additional flower decorations. Make sure that the setting is peaceful and there is no disturbance while you convey your emotions.

ALSO READ: Propose Day 2023: History, Significance and Dos and Don’ts of Proposing

Make romantic mashup record

This idea will be extremely helpful for people who are introverts, shy, and feel scared to express their emotions to their special one. You can fill an empty CD with all the romantic songs that express your emotions. Don’t forget to put the favourite songs of your special someone. When the CD is ready, you can give it to them, it will do the job for you.

Pen down a poem

Penning down a poem or a letter might sound old school but is one of the most romantic ways to impress your partner. People who have good writing skills should always opt for this. It will make your partner feel very important. You can write a short poem or a story and end it with the questions like “Will you marry me?” or “Will you be mine forever?” People who are not good in writing can choose a romantic quote from a book or a romantic song and can perform for their partner.

Take your pet’s help

If your partner is an animal lover then you must use this. You can express your emotions on a placard and put it around the pet’s neck and make them deliver it to your partner. Pets are amazing companions and their cuteness will surely melt your partner’s heart and there is no way that they will refuse this sort of proposal.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here