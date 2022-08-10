Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rakhi Wishes, Messages, Images, Photos, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Hindi

HAPPY RAKSHA BANDHAN 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS FOR RAKHI: The festival of Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the most special bond between a brother and a sister. No matter how much the siblings fight with each other, when it comes to a situation, they always have each other’s back. From hiding the secrets to being the best advisor in times of need, siblings are the first best friend.

To mark the importance of this beautiful bond, every year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in many parts of India. On this day, the sisters tie Rakhi on the hands of their brothers by taking a promise of being their guarding angels always. While many siblings get the privilege of spending the day in each other’s company, some have to get connected through mobile phones only.

So, if your sibling is far away from you this time, then share these quotes, messages, and greetings to them to wish them a very happy Raksha Bandhan.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Quotes

1. “Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero”- Marc Brown, American Author

2. “Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there.”– Amy Li

3. “There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother.” –Astrid Alauda

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Messages

4. I wish you were here with me, tying rakhi on my wrist and fighting with me for you gift. Miss you sister!

5. The only thing that brings tears in my eyes is missing your annoying laughter and love-filled fights. This rakhi, I am sending blessings your way!

6. Dear sister, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to thank you for each and everything you did for me. You are a gift to my heart and friend to my spirit. Thanks for making life so beautiful.

7. It is amazing that we get to grow up together. You are as sweet as sugar. You are the best friend and wonderful brother a sister can ask for. Thank you, brother, for showering your abundant love on me and supporting me always. On this precious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God to bless you with a long life and good health. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you dearest brother!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: WhatsApp Greetings

8. This Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God to give my handsome brother good health, long life, the world of happiness, positivity, peace and all that he desires for. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my lovely brother!!

9. Sending you a thread of love which will bind our heart and life and makes our bond of togetherness stronger. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!!

10. Sister you are like rose petals and brother is like the thorns. When a sister blooms beautifully, a brother is there is protect her so that no one plucks it. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

