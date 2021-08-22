Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Siblings

India is a land of cultures, traditions, religions and ethnicities, celebrating unity in diversity. Every festival – be it Holi, Diwali, Dussehra, Eid, or Christmas – is celebrated with the same zeal and enthusiasm across the country. Raksha Bandhan is one of the most celebrated festivals in India that cherishes the unbreakable bond of brothers and sisters or siblings. This year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated today, August 22.

As the day is dedicated to siblings, women tie an amulet, called the Rakhi, around the wrists of their brothers and seek protection in return. With the passage of time, the festival and the idea behind it has also evolved and now, it has not only been limited to brothers and sisters. Now, sisters tie Rakhi around the wrists of each other. If this year, you are away from your siblings, you can send these Raksha Bandhan wishes, messages, quotes and WhatsApp status to them to make them feel a bit more special.

1. Dearest sister, first of all, a very “Happy Raksha Bandhan". This Raksha Bandhan, I promise I will always hold your back. Whenever you turn back, you will find me always.

2. My little sister, I don’t know how life will take a turn, but I promise you that the place you hold in my heart, no one ever will replace that. Happy Raksha Bandhan, sis!

3. My darling brother, I know I fight with you a lot, but today, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I just want to tell you that you are my world and being your sister is an honour to me.

4. You are the best gift that I received from my parents. Love you so much, brother! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

5. Our bond of love is forever. No one can listen and understand me like you do, dear sister. Thanks for being the most amazing friend and a dear sister. Thanks for caring about me like a mother and loving me the most. I am very grateful to have you in my life.

6. You have always been my motivation for making the impossible of things possible always. That’s my bro, no less than a superman making paths smoother. I love you, bro.

7. You have always been my best friend, holding my hand, making sure the road I travelled on free of obstacles. There cannot be a better brother than you in this whole world. Wishing you the best in life always. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

8. I pray for your happiness, prosperity, and long life, sweetest brother. Sending loads of love and best wishes. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

9. A very big thank you for being my companion, my protector and being equally weird with me. You are the best brother in this world. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

10. It’s hard to be responsible, adult and sensible all the time. How good it is to have a sister whose heart is as young as your own. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here