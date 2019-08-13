Happy Rakshabandhan 2019: Quotes, SMS, Wishes to Celebrate the Bond of Love

Rakshabandhan or Rakhi, a festival of love and care between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated on August 15 this year. The Hindu festival is generally celebrated on the Purnima or the full moon day of the Shravan or the Sawan month in the Hindu calendar. On this day, sisters tie rakhi to their brothers in exchange of the vow of eternal protection, love and care. The siblings also exchange gifts, and send lovely wishes to each other.

This Rakshabandhan, send these quotes and messages to your siblings and celebrate the ever-lasting love.

-- I must have done something right that God blessed me with a brother/sister like you. Thank you for being my pillar of strength. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

-- No one understands me like you do. You are my closest ally and the one in whom I can place my complete trust. Happy Rakhi, dear sister/brother!

-- We are miles apart from each other, but are still connected as both of us will remain in each other’s hearts forever. Happy Rakhi, sis/bro!

-- Dear sister/brother, you are my friend and biggest protector. In good times or bad, you will always find me there by your side. I wish that your life be filled with happiness and love. Happy Rakhi!

-- No matter how old you grow, for me you will always remain my adorable little sister/brother. Happy Rakshabandhan!

-- I may not be there with you but remember I miss you and I am waiting for you to come home really soon. Let’s share the bond of love once again on the day of rakshabandhan and make our bonding even stronger. Happy Rakshabandhan.

-- The warmth of love between brothers and sisters should remain life-long. Happy Rakshbandhan.

-- It may be that memories will fade with time but the love that brother and sister share will never fade away, rather it will multiply over the years. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dearest sister.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.