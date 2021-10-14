Happy Ram Navami 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Family and Friends

October 14 is the Navami Tithi of Shardiya Navratri. It is celebrated as Mahanavami. Dussehra or Vijayadashami will be celebrated on Friday, October 15. Ram Navami is celebrated to pay homage to the incarnation of Lord Vishnu on earth. Devotees celebrate this festival with enthusiasm and joy but this year the surge in Covid-19 cases has lessened the excitement. As the people are restricted to their homes and will not be able to visit their relatives or loved one, can share some heartwarming greetings. Here we have enlisted some of the best wishes, images, quotes and WhatsApp messages.

1. Ram Navami Wishes and Blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Ram bless you all with good things and perfect health. Happy Ram Navami.

2. Let this festival remind you to be positive and hopeful as good always triumphs over evil. Happy Ram Navami.

3. May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Ram Navami.

4. This Ram Navami, may Lord Ram shower you with his blessings, love, and care. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ram Navami 2021.

5. Wishing you joy, peace and prosperity this Ram Navami. May Lord Ram always guide you and your family on the right path.

6. Rama for you should mean the path he trod, The ideal he held aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami!

7. May the almighty always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Ram Navami.

8. On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, I am wishing that blessings of Lord Ram be with you. Your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami 2021.

9. Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai. Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein.

10. Iss Ram Navami, Ram aapke jeevan me prakash laye, Ram aapke jeevan ko sundar banaye, Happy Ram Navami.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.