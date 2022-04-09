Happy Ram Navami 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Hindi

HAPPY RAM NAVAMI 2022: RAM NAVAMI 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: The Chaitra Navratri will be ending with the auspiciousRamNavamion April 10. The festival is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Rama who is known to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This festival is a big celebration for Hindus, and it is also the ninth day of Navratri, where Hindus perform the rituals of Kanya Puja. If you are looking for heartfelt wishes or quotes to share with your family, friends, and loved ones then we have got you covered.

ALSO READ: Ram Navami 2022 Puja Timings, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

Here we have listed some of the best RamNavami2022 wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp greetings.

1. May Lord Rama bring happiness, prosperity, good health, and peace to your life. Happy Ram Navami.

2. With gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, May happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami

3. Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai, Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein.

4. May LordRamashower his divine blessings and brightens your life with them.

5. Ram Navami encourages equality and universal brotherhood. Happy Ram Navami 2021!

6. Let the festival remind you that good will always win over evil. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family.

7. May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

8. Start your day with the name of Lord Rama. Say “Shri Ram Jai Ram, Jai Jai Ram" and celebrate Rama Navami with fun and excitement.

9. Sita Maa ka dhairya, Lakshmana ji ka tej aur Bharat ji ka tyaag Hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey Happy Ramnavmi.

10. Wishing you love, health, peace, and prosperity this Ram Navami. May Lord Rama always guide you and your family on the right path.

11. Rama for you should mean the path he trod, The ideal he held aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami!

12. May you learn from Lord Rama the true meaning of power, patience, and strong will. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family.

13. This Ram Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his blessings. Here’s wishing you and your family on this auspicious day

15. On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, wishing from Lord Rama to always guide you. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami 2022.

