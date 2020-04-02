Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Happy Ram Navami: Wishes, Messages and Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

On the occasion of Ram Navami 2020, here are some wishes and greetings you can share with your loved ones.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 2, 2020, 10:16 AM IST
Image for representation.

Every year on the ninth day of Chaitra month, devotees celebrate the birthday of Lord Rama. This year the birth anniversary of Lord Rama or Ram Navami 2020 is observed on April 2, Thursday. To mark the celebrations, devotees perform hawan vidhi and celebrate the day with utmost joy and enthusiasm.

Ram Navami 2020: Puja Timings

According to the Drikpanchang, the auspicious time to perform the Ram Navami 2020 puja is as follows:

-- Rama Navami Puja Muhurat - 11:57 AM - 02:35 PM

-- Time Duration - 2 hrs and 38 mins

On the occasion of Ram Navami 2020, here are some of the wishes you can send to your loved ones.

-- This Ram Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his blessings. Here's wishing you and your family on this auspicious day.

-- With gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, May happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami

-- Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai, Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein.

-- Ram Navami encourages equality and universal brotherhood. Happy Ram Navami 2020!

-- May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

-- May this auspicious occassion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Ram Navami.

-- Sita Maa ka dhairya, Lakshmana ji ka tej aur Bharat ji ka tyaag Hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey Happy Ramnavmi.

-- Rama for you should mean the path he trod, The ideal he held aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami!

