Happy Ramadan 2022: Ramzan Mubarak Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY RAMADAN 2022: RAMZAN 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Ramadan is one of the most prominent festivals of the Islamic religion. During the month of Ramadan, people observe hours-long fasts and after 29-30 days, they end the celebrations with feasting called Eid-ul-Fitr. They abstain from eating and drinking water from dawn to dusk. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar Hijri and a pious month occasion to spiritually connect with the Prophet Mohammad. People also recite the lessons of the Holy Quran and spend time praying. This year, Ramadan is expected to begin from Saturday, April 2. Eid-ul-Fitar is expected to be celebrated on May 3 this year.

To make the festival even more special, share these beautiful quotes and messages with your friends and family:

1. When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of Hell are closed and the devils are chained. Ramadan Mubarak!

Advertisement

2. May Allah shower his countless blessings on believers during the holy month of Ramadan and always.

3. May this Ramadan bring lots of happiness, prosperity, and togetherness for you and your family – Happy Ramadan

4. Ramadan is here and it is time to engage in festivities and feasts. I pray to Allah to bless you with a joyful and beautiful Eid with your loved ones. May you enjoy better health and more prosperity. Ramadan Mubarak ho!

5. Ramadan 2022 Mubarak. May Allah give us tawfeeq, accept our worship and repentance during this bless month.

6. May Allah’s immaculate grace and exceptional wisdom conquer your life as you celebrate this holy month of Ramadan. Have a blessed and peaceful Ramadan 2022!

7. Happy Ramadan 2022. Wishing you a blessed Ramadan that will inspire you with courage and strength that will help you to win every challenge of life!

8. Wishing a very Happy Ramadan to you. May each and every day of your life be blessed by Allah and may you find happiness in each and every moment.

9. On the auspicious occasion of Ramadan, I am praying for your health, wealth and happiness. Have a cheerful and blessed Ramadan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.