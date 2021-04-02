Happy Rang Panchami 2021: Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

Rang Panchami is celebrated after five days of Holi on Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi of Phalguna month, as per the Amavasyant calendar and Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi of Chaitra month as per the Purnimant calendar. This year, the festival will be observed on Friday, April 2. As the name suggests, the festival is quite similar to Holi and celebrated with colours.

According to Hindu scriptures, the day is celebrated to represent the significance of five elements — Agni (fire), Prithvi (earth), Jal (water), Vayu (air) and Akash (sky) that forms the human body as well as the universe. As the festival is a celebration to express the bliss of the purification, you can extend your heartfelt wishes to your loved ones by sending these beautiful messages.