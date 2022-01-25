Happy Republic Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: India celebrates Republic Day annually on January 26. As you mark the national holiday with your loved ones and watch the grand parade, think about the brave soldiers and revolutionary leaders who immensely struggled to make India a republic. Take the opportunity to drown in the patriotic fervour as you mark this event.

This year, celebrate Republic Day with your family and friends by sharing these wishes and messages:

1. Let’s salute the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers who made us realise the dream of an independent and unified India. Happy Republic Day!

2. May we always have freedom to choose, freedom to live and freedom to dream…

3. Everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labour in freedom — Albert Einstein

4. Freedom is indeed the most expensive as it came after the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day 2021!

Also read: Republic Day 2022: Why is January 26 Celebrated as Republic Day? History and Significance

5. Let’s recall the sacrifice of the true heroes of the nation. Happy Republic Day 2021!

6. Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do not forget to thank the soldiers. Happy Republic Day 2021!

7. We shall never forget the freedom struggle of our brave hearts. Happy Republic Day 2021!

8. Freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts, let’s salute our nation on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2021!

9. Let’s take a pledge to protect our nation from all kinds of evils. Happy Republic Day 2021!

10. Let’s promise to build a nation that is strong, developed, independent, capable, and sets an example for the world. Happy Republic Day 2021!

11. Let’s work to enrich and preserve our heritage, ethos, and our treasure. Happy Republic Day 2021!

12. Be proud that you are an Indian because lucky are those who are born in this great country. Happy Republic Day 2019!

Also read: Republic Day 2022: History, Evolution and Significance of Indian Tricolour

13. Our brave heroes waged a valiant struggle for years so that the future generations could live their lives with freedom and dignity. This is a day to celebrate them and what they fought for. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day!

14. Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2021!

15. A thousand salutes to all in this great nation of ours. May we make it become even more prosperous and great. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2021!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.