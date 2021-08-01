Happy Respect For Parents’ Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings and Messages to Wish Your Parents

Respect for Parents’ Day is celebrated every year on August 1 to acknowledge parents’ worth and affection and to value the sacrifices they make for their children. The day is observed to remind everyone of their parents’ struggles and sacrifices towards them.

It was first observed in 1994 by Marilyn Dalrymple from Lancaster, CA, to appreciate the parents all across the world. Dedicated to all parents throughout the world who work, suffer and sacrifice for the comfort of their families, Respect for Parents Day 2021 is celebrated pay respect and appreciate our parents’ valuable efforts for our existence and survival.

Here are some heart-warming wishes, messages, greetings and quotes that can be sent to parents or parent-like figures to express your love for them and show them how important they are in your lives.

Parents are not just mom and dad. But together they form an institution for a child. Happy parent’s day to all those parents who never give up on their children!

My amazing parents, you two are the most wonderful human beings I have ever met! Thank you for being in my life. Happy Respect for Parents’ Day!

I have a heart full of love and respect for you two. You made my childhood awesome and my life wonderful. Thank you! Happy Respect for Parents’ Day 2021!

Dear mom and dad, Happy Respect for Parents Day! Thank you for guiding me through my life like a mentor and supporting me like a true friend!

Behind every young child who believes in himself is a parent who believed first. Happy Respect for Parents Day.

Happy Respect for Parents Day Dad! You have always taught me the good values of life and inspired me to be a better person every day. I love you!

Happy Respect for Parents Day, Mama and Papa! You two are the reason for my happiness and the motivation behind my success. Thank you for everything!

A parent’s love is whole, no matter how many times divided. Happy Respect For Parents Day.

On this special day, I want you to know that I love you both so very much. Your happiness is everything to me. Wishing you a world full of happiness!

I was born lucky because I was born to the most adorable parents in the world.

Thanks for making my world so beautiful. Happy Respect for Parents’ Day!

