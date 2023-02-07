HAPPY ROSE DAY 2023 IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Rose Day, celebrated on February 7, marks the beginning of Valentine’s week. Roses have been considered a symbol of love. While red roses stand for romantic love, yellow roses stand for friendship and white roses symbolise peace and affection.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day 2023: When is Rose Day? Types of Roses and Their Meanings

On this day, people express their feelings with the help of this beautiful flower. But if you are not able to wish your loved ones in person, you can always send them a digital Rose Day wish to make them feel special.

Rose Day 2023: Wishes

1. Happy rose day to the person who filled my heart with boundless love and happiness.

2. Happy Rose day! Hope your life blooms like these roses and is always filled with happiness and success.

3. Having you in my life is indeed a blessing. Happy Rose Day dear. May we remain together, forever.

4. Life is full of thorns, but when you are beside me, it’s just a garden of roses. Happy Rose Day love!

5. To me, your love is the sweet fragrance of rose that always reminds me of you. Happy Rose Day.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week 2023: When is Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine’s Day?

6. Sending you a bunch of roses on this day to express my love which is deep, pure, and beautiful. Happy Rose Day!

7. Happy Rose Day to the rose of my life!

8. You have given me the love that awakens the soul and sets a fire in the heart. A rose for the Rose of my life’s garden.

9. My love is like a rose divided into two, the leaves I give to others, but the rose I give to you.

10. Sending this rose to you today. It is as unique and charming as our love story. Happy Rose Day!

Rose Day 2023: Quotes

1. “Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, I know this poem becomes very cliché. But never fails to bring happiness to you. Happy Rose Day.” - Anonymous

2. “Love and a red rose can’t be hidden.” - Thomas Holcroft

3. “Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet.” – Katharine Lee Bates

4. “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” – William Shakespeare

5. “One rose says more than the dozen.” - Wendy Craig

6. “If there are many thorns in your life, it is because you are a rose.” – Matshona Dhliwayo

Rose Day 2023: Messages for Husband and Wife

1. Happy Rose day sweetheart. Your love is the fragrance of a rose that I always want to carry in my heart.

2. Happy rose day dear husband. You are the only rose that enhances the beauty of my garden. Thank you for being with me.

3. Hey, my forever person. Happy rose day. May you keep blooming like the garden of roses and mesmerize people with your beauty, intelligence, and everything. Love you so much.

4. Dear husband, one day can neither measure your importance nor your value but hey, happy rose day. Love you to infinity.

5. Hey wifey, here’s wishing you a fragrant-y rose day. May we get ushered by roses and beautiful things in this lifetime?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here