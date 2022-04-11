Happy Safe Motherhood Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY SAFE MOTHERHOOD DAY 2022: SAFE MOTHERHOOD DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: National Safe Motherhood Day is observed each year on the 11th of April. The initiative was taken by the White Ribbon Alliance India (WRAI) and approved by the Indian government in 2003. Besides, National Motherhood day aims to create awareness about access to care and services during pregnancy, childbirth and post-delivery. Here’s a look at some Motherhood quotes and Motherhood Day wishes that are worth sharing to your loved ones.

Here are some quotes on Motherhood:

1. “Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children”- William Makepeace Thackeray

2. “Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob”- Leroy Brownlow

3. “Motherhood has a very humanizing effect. Everything gets reduced to essentials”- Meryl Streep

4. “It is not until you become a mother that your judgment slowly turns to compassion and understanding”- Erma Bombeck

5. “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world”- Agatha Christie

Here are some wishes for Motherhood day:

1. Mom, thanks for always being the light of my life and showing me the right path Happy Safe Motherhood day.

2. The lessons you taught me are always the guide in my life, even your silence inspires me. Mom, you are always amazing. Happy Safe Motherhood day.

3. Mom, I think the world’s strongest bond is between us because even though we fight like enemies at the end of the day it was always you that mattered.

4. You have filled my life with the aroma of your love, I feel so blessed to have you in my life, love you mom, happy Safe Motherhood day.

5. A mother’s spell remains the strongest and the healthiest. For in it we have learned how to love and care.

