Happy Saraswati Puja 2020: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages to Share with Loved Ones

On Basant Panchami 2020, here are some messages you can share with your loved ones on this special day.

January 28, 2020
Happy Saraswati Puja 2020: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages to Share with Loved Ones
School girls perform prayers on the eve of "Saraswati Puja" festival at a school in Amritsar. (Image: Reuters)

The auspicious festival of Basant Panchami also known as Vasant Panchami, is celebrated towards the beginning of Magh. On this day, devotees pay respect to Goddess Saraswati, vessel of knowledge, music and art. Basant Panchami is observed forty days before the onset of spring and marks the day as preparation of Holika & Holi begins.

On Basant Panchami 2020, here are some messages you can share with your loved ones on this special day.

-I pray to Goddess Saraswati for you that this great occasion of Vasant Panchami may bring huge wealth of knowledge for you, and may you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati,wish you a joyful Basant Panchami 2020.

-When you find a dream inside your heart…don’t ever let it go. Because dreams are the tiny seeds from which beautiful Tomorrow grows. Happy Vasant Panchami!

-May you rise each texting day with fully charged cell phone in your hand, inspiring message in your mind, me in your heart, and a clear signal all day long. Have a great Saraswati Puja 2020.

-Let’s pray the goddess of knowledge and wisdom on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. May the goddess stop showering her blessings on us!

-Just like nature is turning into bright shades, may your life turns into happy shades too! Let's make merry and dance to the beautiful melody of nature. #HappyBasantPanchami

-As harsh winter ends and mustard flowers bloom, May your life sees no tough time or any gloom. Vasant Panchami 2020!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
