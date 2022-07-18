CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Sawan Somvar 2022: Wishes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Hindi on Shravan
1-MIN READ

Happy Sawan Somvar 2022: Wishes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Hindi on Shravan

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2022, 05:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Happy Sawan 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Sawan 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Sawan 2022: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with family, friends, relatives and colleagues

HAPPY SAWAN 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Today, July 14 is the first Monday of auspicious Sawan month that began on July 14 and will go on till and end on August 12. Many people who are devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast on every Monday of this month. These fasts are known as Shravan Somvar Vrat. Those who observe this fast usually offer milk, water, and bilva leaves to Lord Shiva.

Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones on Shravan. (Image: Shutterstock)
Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones on Shravan. (Image: Shutterstock)

A variety of festivals like Krishna Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan, Naag Panchami, and Teej are celebrated in this pious month.

ALSO READ: Sawan 2022: Start and End Day, Dates, Significance and All You Need to Know

Devotees also embark on Kanwar Yatra, where they collect water from holy rivers and carry Kanwars on their shoulders and to temples. It is said that the holy water should not be kept on the floor or any other surface until it is offered to Lord Shiva.

Here’s are some beautiful images, wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones on this auspicious day:

Happy Sawan 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)
Happy Sawan 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)

1. Let the power of Lord Shiva’s love move mountains for you, in response to your faith. A very happy Shravan to you.

2. Let your prayers reach the feet of the lord Shiva and He elevate your fortunes in this month of Sawan!

Happy Sawan 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)
Happy Sawan 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. May Lord Shiva eliminate all your troubles and worries and bless you with health, happiness and success. Happy Sawan 2022!

4. हर हर महादेव बोले जो हर जन,
उसे मिले सुख समृद्धि और धन।
सावन की शुभकामनाएं

Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones. (Image: Shutterstock)
Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. कर्ता करे ना कर सके
शिव करे सो होय
तीन लोक नौ खंड में
महाकाल से बड़ा ना कोय

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Lifestyle Desk

first published:July 18, 2022, 05:55 IST
last updated:July 18, 2022, 05:55 IST