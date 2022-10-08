CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#IndiavsSA#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Sharad Purnima 2022: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Photos and WhatsApp Status to Share on Kojagiri
1-MIN READ

Happy Sharad Purnima 2022: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Photos and WhatsApp Status to Share on Kojagiri

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: October 08, 2022, 09:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Happy Sharad Purnima 2022: Vijayadashami Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on Kojagiri. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Sharad Purnima 2022: Vijayadashami Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on Kojagiri. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Sharad Purnima 2022: The Purnima tithi will begin at 03.41 am on October 9 and will end at 02.25 pm on October 10. The shubh muhurat for kojagiri is on October 9 from 11:50 pm to 12:30 am.

HAPPY SHARAD PURNIMA 2022 WISHES QUOTES AND MESSAGES: Sharad Purnima falls on the full moon day of the Ashwin month. It is believed that there is only one day in the Hindu calendar when 16 Kalas come out on the moon and that day is Sharad Purnima.  The Purnima tithi will begin at 03.41 am on October 9 and will end at 02.25 pm on October 10. The shubh muhurat for kojagiri is on October 9 from 11:50 pm to 12:30 am.

The Moon is fully illuminated on this day, and the beams offer healing powers that nourish both the body and the spirit. Kojagari Puja or the Bengal Lakshmi Puja is known by the name of Sharad Purnima, and is celebrated on Amavasya Tithi during Diwali.

On this auspicious occasion, here are some images wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your family and friends:

Wishing a very Happy Sharad Purnima to you and your family. (Image: Shutterstock)
Wishing a very Happy Sharad Purnima to you and your family. (Image: Shutterstock)

1. May this auspicious festival brings happiness and merriment to all of you. May Goddess Lakshmi bless with good fortune and happiness!

2. May the blessings of full moon bring into your life eternal peace and happiness.

May this auspicious festival brings happiness and merriment to all of you. May Goddess Lakshmi bless with good fortune and happiness! (Image: Shutterstock)
May this auspicious festival brings happiness and merriment to all of you. May Goddess Lakshmi bless with good fortune and happiness! (Image: Shutterstock)

3. Warm wishes on Sharad Purnima. May the softness of moonshine bring along happiness, health and joy in your life.

4. Happy Sharad Purnima! We wish this auspicious festival brings happiness to all of you.

This Sharad Purnima, I pray for well-being and prosperity of you and your family. (Image: Shutterstock)
This Sharad Purnima, I pray for well-being and prosperity of you and your family. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. May the brightness and calmness of Sharad Purnima stay with you forever and bless your life with eternal joy and happiness.

6. Wishing a very Happy Sharad Purnima to you and your family.

Happy Sharad Purnima! We wish this auspicious festival brings happiness to all of you. (Image: Shutterstock)
Happy Sharad Purnima! We wish this auspicious festival brings happiness to all of you. (Image: Shutterstock)

7. May you be blessed with prosperity and warmth. Happy Sharad Purnima 2022.

8. This Sharad Purnima, I pray for well-being and prosperity of you and your family.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 08, 2021, 09:47 IST
last updated:October 08, 2022, 09:41 IST