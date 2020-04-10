Happy Siblings Day 2020: 5 Bollywood Real-life Pairs That are Relationship Goals

Siblings Day is marked every year usually on April 10. In a bid to celebrate the beautiful bittersweet relationship of siblings, this day gives a chance to strengthen the bond. On this day, brothers and sisters across continents, exchange sweet notes and reminisce memories from the days gone by.

Today on the occasion of Siblings day 2020, here are a few duos that have redefined sibling goals:

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

This gorgeous sister duo, fondly known as Lolo and Bebo, has stood the test of time and stand by each other stronger. In this image, shared by Karisma, we can see both divas pose for the camera before heading for an event looking stunning in contemporary ethnic outfits.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor

Arjun and Anshula have been each other’s backbone ever since they lost their mother. As seen in many social media moments, we can tell they are the most endearing siblings around.

Arjun reshared Anshula’s post where we see them twinning in black for a relative’s sangeet ceremony.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

The newest entry in the list, Sara and Ibrahim look incredibly cute together. Sara knows that her brother is shy so she keeps sharing some charming glimpses of them together on her social media handle. In this recent throwback video, both of them are seen breaking into hearty laughter and we totally love it.

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

Sonam captioned this rocking snap as, “A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost - Marion C. Garretty”. Rhea and Sonam share a connection beyond their love for fashion. We love to see them bond at eateries, holidays, family events and even work.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan

This exception brother-sister duo leaves no chance to pull each other’s leg. Be it Shweta’s argument over Abhishek being their mom’s apple of the eye or Abhishek’s hands down that his elder sister is dad’s favourite. Nonetheless, they share a very strong connection. After all, every sibling pair enjoys some harmless teasing once in a while.

