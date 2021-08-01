CHANGE LANGUAGE
Happy Sisters Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Sister Dear
Happy Sisters Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Sister Dear

National Sisters Day is celebrated on first Sunday of August. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Sisters Day 2021: To make the day exciting you can share with them lovely quotes, wishes, message and images.

National Sisters Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday in August. The day celebrates the unique bond between siblings. If you have a sibling, don’t forget to make the day special for him or her. To make the day exciting you can share with them lovely quotes, wishes, message and images.

(Image: Shutterstock)

I feel so lucky to have you as my sister and I could not get through life without you.

How do people go through life without a sister? Happy National Sisters Day to one of the best.

(Image: Shutterstock)

Happy National Sisters Day. Thanks for being so difficult as a kid that I looked like a total angel. I owe you one.

“Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll be there.” – Amy Li

(Image: Shutterstock)

“You know full well as I do the value of sisters’ affections; there is nothing like it in this world.” – Charlotte Bronte

“A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” – Marion Garretty

(Image: Shutterstock)

“Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other.” – Carol Saline

Happy Sister’s Day to a wonderful sister who is always there for me.

first published:August 01, 2021, 07:18 IST