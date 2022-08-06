CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Sisters Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Images to Share With Your Friend Like Sister
2-MIN READ

Happy Sisters Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Images to Share With Your Friend Like Sister

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 06, 2022, 08:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Happy Sisters Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Sisters Day 2022: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your sister, your best friend forever

HAPPY SISTERS DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: National Sisters Day is observed in India on the first Sunday of August. The day serves us the opportunity to spend some quality time with our sisters and cherish the connection that we have. Though siblings often have minor disagreements, at the end of the day they know how much love they have for each other. Here are some messages and quotes that you use to wish your sister on this day.

National Sisters Day: Images, Wishes and Quotes

1. You have always been a wonderful Sister, and I consider myself fortunate to have you in my life. Happy Sisters Day!

2. You are the most important person in my life; you are my role model. Happy Sisters Day!

Happy Sisters Day 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)
3. I genuinely admire you as a sister. You have helped me at every point in my life. I Love you a lot. Happy Sisters Day!

4. You are a great sister because you’re just like me. Thank you for keeping my secrets safe with you. Happy Sisters Day!

Happy Sisters Day 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)
5. I can never thank you enough for everything that you have done for me. Happy sister’s day.

6. No matter how many difficulties I face in my life, I know there is someone I can depend on no matter what. You are someone, whom I can rely on, sister. Happy sister day!

Happy Sisters Day 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones. (Image: Shutterstock)
7. “Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there”

8. “Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other”

Happy Sisters Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Pics, Facebook SMS and Messages to share with your loved ones. (Image: Shutterstock)
9. “A sister smiles when one tells stories-for she knows where the decoration has been added”

10. “A sister is like yourself in a different movie, a movie that stars you in a different life”

Happy Sisters Day 2022: Wishes Images, Wallpaper, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, SMS, Messages. (Image: Shutterstock)
11. “Is solace anywhere more comforting than that in the arms of a sister”

first published:August 06, 2022, 08:37 IST
last updated:August 06, 2022, 08:37 IST