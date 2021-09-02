Happy Teachers' Day 2021: Here Are Some Beautiful Films on Teacher-student Bond

The relationship between a teacher and a student is a very special one. The teachers teach their students the way to live and also prepare them to face the problems that life may throw at them in future. This special bond between students and teachers has also been shown in some beautiful films. On this special occasion of Teachers Day, let’s have a look at some of these films.

Super 30 – This film showed the amazing relationship between a teacher and his students. The story of the film revolves around the batch ‘super 30’ in which the students want to clear the IIT exam and Anand does not even hesitate to put everything he has at stake to help his students.

Hichki – In this film, the teacher has a very special bond with her students. In this film, Rani Mukherjee, who plays a teacher, despite dealing with a serious issue herself, tries her level best to take her students to a level where the world would bow down to them.

Taare Zameen Par – This film showed the beautiful connection between the teacher (Amir Khan) and the student (Darsheel Safary). The film revolves around a student who has issues in reading and writing and his father sends him to boarding school, away from the family, instead of taking time and understanding his problem. His teacher not only recognises his problem but also helps him handle it.

Chalk and Duster – This film focuses on the problems that come in a teacher-student relation. Shabana Azmi and Juhi Chawla have played the lead roles.

Paathshaala – This film is based on the Indian education system. Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia and Nana Patekar are in lead roles.

Mohabbatein – This film has beautifully represented relation between a music teacher, played Shahrukh Khan, and his students. He becomes his student’s friends and teaches them to live life to the fullest.

