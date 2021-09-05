Happy Teachers’ Day 2021: Images, Wishes and Quotes to Share with your Teachers 

Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to commemorate Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary. He was born in 1888 in a poor Brahmin family in Andhra Pradesh’s Tiruttani. He was a great teacher, philosopher, and a great educationist. He also served as the country’s president from 1962 to 1967. During his tenure, he asked all the students and citizens to celebrate his birthday as teacher’s day. As all celebrations will be held virtually through video calling due to pandemics, you can send these Happy Teacher’s Day 2021 Images and Wishes to your teachers to make them feel special.

Dear teacher, Thanks for supporting me and enlightening my way. If only I could have your blessing for a lifetime, I would succeed the way I have done always. Have a wonderful Teachers Day.

2. Thank you for being my guide and teaching me life lessons. Happy Teachers’ Day to all my teachers!

3. Thank you for teaching me how to read and write, for guiding me to distinguish between what is wrong and what is right. For allowing me to dream and soar as a kite, thank you for being my friend, mentor and light. Happy Teacher’s Day 2020!

4. Good teachers build knowledge; great teachers build character. Sending you my heartfelt wishes on this Teachers’ Day!

5. All the efforts and hard works you invested to bring out the best in us can never be repaid in mere words. We can only feel grateful for having a teacher like you!

6. I was lucky to have a teacher as wonderful as you are. Wishing you a Teacher’s Day that’s full of joyous moments!

7. Thanks for sharing your wisdom with our kids. We hope someday our kids will grow up to be just as educated and wise as you! Happy teacher’s day!

8. Not everyone can be a teacher. Your knowledge and teaching style tells us you are one among the few who are destined to be great teachers! Happy teacher’s day and wish you all the success in this profession!

9. A simple ‘thank you’ is probably not enough. Not only have you taught me lessons from the book, but you have also taught me lessons from life. So here’s wishing you a Happy Teacher’s Day!

