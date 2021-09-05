Happy Teachers' Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

On September 5, India celebrates Teacher’s Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishan. On this day, we honour the guiding light, teachers, in our lives and recognise their contributions. To make the day special for all our teachers, here are a few images, quotes and messages that you share with your teachers and thank them for everything.

Teacher’s Day 2021 Quotes by Famous Personalities

1. “Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher that will be the biggest honour for me.” – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

2. A wise person can enter and dwell in his own teacher’s knowledge, having realized it for himself through knowledge - Gautam Buddha

3. Every home is a university and the parents are the teachers - Mahatma Gandhi

4. “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression & knowledge.” – Albert Einstein

5. Education is the manifestation of perfection already in man - Swami Vivekananda

6. I am a teacher. It’s how I define myself. A good teacher isn’t someone who gives the answers out to their kids but is understanding of needs and challenges and gives tools to help other people succeed. That’s the way I see myself, so whatever it is that I will do eventually after politics, it’ll have to do a lot with teaching - Justin Trudeau

Teacher’s Day 2021 WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Wishes and SMS to share with your teachers:

1. Dear teacher, Thanks for supporting and enlightening all my way. If only I could have your blessing for a lifetime, I would succeed the way I have done always. Have a wonderful Teachers Day

2. Thank you for being my guide and teaching me life lessons. Happy Teachers’ Day to all my teachers!

3. Thank you for teaching me how to read and write, for guiding me to distinguish between what is wrong and what is right. For allowing me to dream and soar as a kite, thank you for being my friend, mentor and light. Happy Teacher’s Day 2021

4. Good teachers build knowledge, great teachers build character. Sending you my heartfelt wishes on this Teachers’ Day!

5. All the efforts and hard works you invested to bring out the best in us can never be repaid in mere words. We can only feel grateful for having a teacher like you!

