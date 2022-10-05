CHANGE LANGUAGE
Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Best Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share with Your Teachers

Last Updated: October 05, 2022, 08:14 IST

Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share

HAPPY TEACHERS’ DAY 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: October 5 marks Teachers’ Day. It is commemorated to honour the teachers and their contribution to our educational sector. It is them who shape the future of the students. This day also marks the birth anniversary of former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. To mark this special day, it is crucial for us to recognize our teachers’ efforts and appreciate them. To help you do that, we have curated a list of several heartfelt wishes and quotes that you can share with your professors or teachers.

Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)
Wishes and Quotes:

1. The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book. Thank you for being a wonderful teacher. Happy Teacher’s Day!

2. The best teachers don’t give you the answer, but they spark within you the desire to find the answer yourself. Happy Teacher’s Day!

3. You have always been an excellent educator who knew how to illuminate a soul with its light. Happy Teacher’s Day to my favourite teacher!

Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Best Wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends. (Image: Shutterstock)
4. The dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called ‘truth.’

5. Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.

6. If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher.

Happy Teachers’ Day 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Dear Ones. (Image: Shutterstock)
7. I am grateful to be your student. Thank you for challenging me to be my best and instilling in me a passion for learning. Happy Teachers’ Day!

8. Having a teacher like you is a blessing from above. Thank you for changing my world.

9. You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide, the candle to my life. I am deeply thankful that you are my teacher.

10. From ABCs to red, white and blue, from history and mathematics too, all I want to say is a big THANK you!

first published:October 05, 2022, 08:14 IST
last updated:October 05, 2022, 08:14 IST