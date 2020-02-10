Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Happy Teddy Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes and WhatsApp Messages for Your Loved Ones

Happy Teddy Day: Teddies are not only immensely cute but are also the perfect item to bring a priceless smile to your lover’s face.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 10:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Teddy Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes and WhatsApp Messages for Your Loved Ones
For Representation (Reuters)

Fourth Day in the Valentine’s week is celebrated as the Teddy Day. On February 10, each year people give their beloved partners teddy bears as a token of love. This day is primarily celebrated by youngsters to express their romantic feelings towards the love of their life.

Teddies are not only immensely cute but are also the perfect item to bring a priceless smile on your lover’s face. The teddy bear, on your lover’s bad day can also remind him or her to smile wide and be in awe of its cuteness.

Take a look at these 10 wishes to make your beloved’s day on the occasion:

1. Teddy bears may be cute, but not as cute as you! Happy Teddy Bear Day, my Valentine.

2. A message of appreciation for my 'bear'y cute cuddly bear. Happy Teddy Day!

3. A sweet Teddy bear, to my sweet mate just to say, Happy Teddy Day.

4. To the cutest teddy I know - I love you a lot and I am missing your bear hugs right now. Happy Teddy Day!

5. You are the Smile of my Lips, Twinkle of my eyes, And joy of my face, Without you I am nothing, & I hope to see you soon by my side, Love! Happy Teddy Bear Day

6. Happy seems to symbolize the sheer beauty and character we all seek in our teddy bear-gaze into those great big eyes and your heart just melts, Happy Teddy Day, love. I want you to be mine forever and ever so that I can lost in your arms!

7. There is only one person in the whole world who can give competition to teddy bears in terms of cuteness and it is you my love. Happy Teddy Day!!

8. Teddies remind me of you, your warm hugs, softness, and of course your beautiful smile that is making me fall in love every time I see you!!

9. Happy Teddy day to you love. You're my cute little, and adorable Teddy Bear in this crazy world of humans!

10. Lots and lots of sweet warm teddy hugs and kisses from my side on this Teddy Bear Day for you, baby! Love you to the moon and back dear!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram