Happy Thanksgiving Day: Here are Some Warm Wishes to Greet Your Loved Ones

It's Thanksgiving Day! With the festive season upon us, here's everything you need to know about this celebration. Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States as an annual national holiday. President Abraham Lincoln was the first US president to officially declare the festival as the last Thursday in November.

Thanksgiving is also celebrated in Canada, Grenada, the Philippines, Saint Lucia, Liberia and the Netherlands, but on different days. The celebration of Thanksgiving began way back in time, when people took the opportunity to give thanks for the blessing of the harvest and of the preceding year. Special feasts and gifts mark the essence of this celebration.

Here are some warm wishes for you to send to your loved ones and wish them a very happy thanksgiving.

1) Let the wine flow and the spirits soar on this Thanksgiving Day. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving Day.

2) Sending you my warm wishes from home to home and from heart to heart to wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving!

3) Wishing you a picture-perfect table this season full of laughter and peace. May you enjoy a bountiful Thanksgiving!!

4) The year yields its harvest, sharing abundant blessings. May your Thanksgiving be blessed, with fruit fullness and over flowing love. Happy Thanksgiving!

5) Let us all remember the great times spent together, delicious turkeys eaten and awesome clothes bought to celebrate this day. Have a great Thanksgiving day!

6) Wishing you the joy of happy family, company of good friends and wonder of the Holiday season. Happy Thanksgiving!

7) As the festive dinner is laid, and with rich aromas the air is replete, it is only by offering heartfelt thanks to the Lord- that the family Thanksgiving celebrations are complete.

8) The key to contentment lies solely in being thankful for what one has been blessed with. Only then will one be blessed with more. Happy Thanksgiving!

9) Kindness is something that always returns. This Thanksgiving, may you be kind enough to thank your dear ones and the almighty for their endless love and blessings.

10) Here's my heartiest thanks for the greatest of all blessings, which is a friend like you.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.