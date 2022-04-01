CHANGE LANGUAGE
Happy Ugadi 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Telugu

Happy Ugadi 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on Telugu New Year. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Ugadi 2022 Wishes, Images: Here are some beautiful Happy Ugadi wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your family, friends, relatives and colleagues on Telugu New Year

Lifestyle Desk

HAPPY UGADI 2022: TELUGU NEW YEAR 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Happy Ugadi, everyone. Ugadi is derived from two words “Yuga” which means age and “Adi” means beginning, hence it is known as the New Year of the lunar calendar. It is quite significant in many states of India including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Manipur, Maharashtra, and Sindh. The festival is celebrated to welcome the spring season and falls on the first day of Chaitra maas in March and April.

The day is known as Yugadi. This year, Ugadi is observed on April 2. The festival holds a great significance and is celebrated with grandeur.

So today, make an extra effort and send these wishes and quotes to your friends and family members:

1. Wishing you and your family a Happy Ugadi.

2. Warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ugadi.

3. Happy Ugadi. May your New Year be better than the previous ones.

4. గతంలోని నీడలను వెనుక ఉంచి, కొత్త ప్రారంభం కోసం ఎదురు చూద్దాం. మీకు ఉగాది…. సరదాగా మరియు ఉల్లాసంగా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను! ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు!

5. లేత మామిడి ఆకుల తోరణాలు, శ్రావ్యమైన సన్నాయి రాగాలు, అందమైన ముగ్గులతో వీధి వాకిళ్లు, కొత్తబట్టలతో పిల్లా పాపలు, ఇవీ.. ఉగాది పండుగ సంబరాలు. అందరికీ ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు

6. ఈ సంవత్సరమంతా నీకు విజయాలు చేకూరాలని, సంతోషం నీ ఇంట పొంగలని కోరుతూ…. ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు.

7. May you achieve everything you wished for in this New Year. Happy Ugadi.

8. May God bless you with health and prosperity on this joyous New Year. Happy Ugadi to you and your family.

9. May you have a wonderful start to this New Year. Happy Yugadi, dear friend!

10. May God bless you with his choicest blessings in the New Year. Happy Ugadi.

11. On the occasion of Ugadi, I would like to extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your family.

12. May the festival of Ugadi mark the beginning of the best times in your life.

13. May the auspicious festival of Ugadi bring new hopes and success to your life.

14. Ugadi teaches that life has many different flavours, and we must embrace them all. Happy Ugadi.

15. May God bless you with tremendous success this year. Here’s to a Happy Ugadi.

16. Sending best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.

17. Happy Ugadi to all the near and dear ones.

18. May your life be as colourful as the spring season. Sending lots of love. Happy Ugadi.

first published:April 01, 2022, 07:55 IST