Happy Valentine Week 2020: 5 Songs That Capture the Essence of Love

“If music be the food of love, play on.” William Shakespeare perfectly captures the essence of romance. Music is all encompassing. The perfect companion to the times when you are happy, sad, heartbroken or in love. From western music to Bollywood ballads, there are many timeless classics for you create the perfect playlist for Valentine’s Day.

Here’s our pick of the 5 romantic songs that you can play for your beloved on February 14.

Bahon Ke Darmiyan

ung by Alka Yagnik and Hariharan, the romantic track from the 1996 film Khamoshi: The Musical is often considered to be a top love ballad in Hindi cinema. With lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, the 7-minute track talks about the pangs of love and the union of two lovers. The song was picturised on Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala.

Jab Koyi Baat Bigad Jaaye

From the film Jurm by Mahesh Bhatt, the Kumar Sanu-Sadhana Sargam duet is timeless in its appeal. It was an unofficial remake of the old English song 500 Miles.

Love Me Tender

The 1956 song recorded by Elvis Presley had lyrics by Ken Darby and Presley himself. The song is often considered to be a cult classic in the romance genre and has seen a number of versions over the years.

Pyar Hua Chupke Se

The Kavitha Krishnamurthy rendition was composed by the legendary R D Burman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The song from the film 1942: A Love Story earned Burman his last Filmfare Award for Best Music Director while Kavitha Krishnamurthy got herself a hat-trick in the Best Female Singer category.

How Deep is Your Love

The pop ballad written and recorded by the Bee Gees in 1977 is often considered to be one of the greatest hits of music history. In 1978, the song won Best Pop Performance by a Group at the 20th Grammy Awards.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.