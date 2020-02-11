Delhi result tally
Happy Valentine Week 2020: These 5 Gifts for Your Loved One Will Make Them Feel Special
Celebrating Valentine Week 2020? Don’t just give your partner your time but gift them these tech gadgets to make them feel special.
A couple buy flowers to celebrate Valentine's Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: AP/PTI)
The season of love is here and we are sure you must be thinking of what to gift your girlfriend or wife on Valentine’s Day 2020. If your partner loves gadget and you want to gift something that she comes to her use then worry not. On Valentine’s Day 2020, don’t just give your partner your time but gift her tech gifts to make her feel special.
Amazon Alexa
The virtual assistant device will not only listen to your partner, but will also act as per her command. Whether it be playing her favourite music or reminding her about important dates and updates the device will do it all.
Kindle
If your partner is a reader, then there can be no better gift than this. The Kindle will not only be her all-time companion but will also make it easier for her to access, the books that are her favourites as well as the ones, which are newly released on one device.
Phone
Can there be anything better than gifting your partner a latest smartphone? Phone in today’s time is probably the only gadget to which people are addicted to, and a brand new phone will not only bring a huge smile on her face but will be the most useful gift for her too.
Headphones or speaker
Gift a girl her music and she will be happy as never before. A good audio system is not only a mood enhancer but also acts as a good company when alone. With increasing number of podcasts and good old comfort music, this gift will certainly have her fall in love with you all over again.
Fire TV stick
This tiny streaming device that gets plugged into your TV's HDMI port and gives access to thousands of streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, is a gift that she cannot not love.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
