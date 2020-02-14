Happy Valentine’s Day 2020: Celebrate the Special Day with These Love-filled Shayaris

The day of love is finally here as we celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14. Everyone is soaked in the spirit of love and romance as the day is all about it. Nothing expresses love more beautifully than a couple of shayaris. You might have already planned gifts and surprises for your better half. However, if you are still looking for words to express your love, do it with these Happy Valentine’s Day 2020 shayaris:

- Tera Saath hai Toh mujhe kya kami hai, Teri har muskan se mili mujhe kushi hai,

Muskuraate Rehna isi Tarah humesha, Kyonki teri is muskan mein meri jaan basi hai.

-Na Ruthna Humse Hum Mar Jayenge, Dil Ki Duniya Tabaah Kr Jayenge,

Pyar Kiya He Humne Koi Mazak Nahi, Dil Ki Dhadkan Tere Naam Kr Jayenge.

- Aap khud nahi janti aap kitni pyari ho, Jaan ho hamari par jaan se pyaari ho,

Duriyon ke hone se koi fark nahi padta, Aap kal bhi hamari thi aaj bhi hamari ho…!!

- Wo Ek Pal Hi Kaafi Hai,

Jisme Tum Shamil Ho,

Uss Pal Se Jyada Toh,

Zindagi Ki Khwaish Hi Nahi Mujhe!

-Ishq ne Ghalib nikamma kar diya,

Varna ham bhi aadmi the kaam ke.

-Tumhari yaad ke jab zaḳhm bharne lagte hain,

kisi bahane tumhein yaad karne lagte hain!

-Achchha ḳhasA baithe baithe gum ho jaata hun,

ab main aksar main nahin rahta tum ho jaata hun!

-Ishq mohabbat to sab karte hai, gam-a-judai se sab darte hai,

Hum to ishq karte ha na to mahabbat, hum to bas aapki ek mushkurahat pane ke liye taraste hai.

-Udas nahi hona kyon ki main saath hoon, Saamne na sahi par aas-paas hoon,

Palkon ko band kar jab bhi dil mein dekhoge, Main har pal tumhare sath hu!

-Uski Mohabbat Ka Silsila Bhi, Kya Ajeeb Silsila Tha,

Apna Banaya Bhi Nahi Aur, Kisi Ka Hone Bhi Na Diya.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.