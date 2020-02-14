Happy Valentine’s Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages to Wish Your Loved Ones

February 14 is here so is the day of love. On Valentine’s Day, people wish their loved ones with love-filled messages and quotes and celebrate the day with much fervour and enthusiasm.

On Valentine’s Day 2020, one should not miss out on sending the best messages and wishes to their loved ones.

Here are a few messages one can send to express their love.

- Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same. Happy Valentine’s Day 2020.

- Take love, multiply it by infinity and take it to the depths of forever... and you still have only a glimpse of how I feel for you. Valentine’s Day 2020!

- You are pretty much the only thing that makes me want to get up in the morning. Valentine’s Day!

- When you smile, the whole world stops and stares for a while, 'cause you're amazing, just the way you are. Happy Valentine’s Day

- There is only one happiness in life: to love and be loved.

- A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love. Happy Valentine’s Day 2020

- Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet.

- A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.

- Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.

- Love is like an hourglass, with the heart filling up as the brain empties.

- Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage

- Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.

With these beautiful messages, one can bring a smile on the face of their loved ones. Happy Valentine’s Day 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.