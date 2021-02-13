Happy Valentine's Day 2021: Top Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

It's that time of the year again when everywhere you go, you will see red roses, hearts shaped balloons, huge advertisements about celebrating love, and of course, loads of chocolates. Yes, it's Valentine's Day -- the most romantic of all days. While there are many who argue love should not be limited to one day, spread love 24/7, 365 days a year, there's no harm in dedicating a day to celebrate love, is there?

You may be in a relationship or single, but with feelings for someone, using the right words matter a lot. Even if it's a friendship, you can definitely profess some love for one another. Here are some wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones, both romantic and friendly, on February 14 and let them know they are cherished.

Who knows? The right message might even be the start of something new!

* Love is the one thing you never run short of. So give plenty to everyone and yourself! Happy Valentines Day 2021!

* Happy Valentine’s day 2021. Hope that you celebrate love not only today but throughout the year.

* They say it’s hard for dreams to come true, but being with you so far has proven this statement to be completely wrong. Happy Valentine’s day!

* My best friend, the best thing that ever happened to me. Happy Valentine's day, my happiness.

* Without you I am nothing, with you I am everything. Thank you to be my everything. Happy Valentines Day!