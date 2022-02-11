Happy Valentine's Day 2022: 5 Hotels to Enjoy Royal Treatment on Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: Valentine’s Day is all about spending quality time with your lover. However, the place where you spend your day adds stars to your experience. In case, you and your partner like a grand royal treatment and want to feel like a king and queen for the day, you should select a place which treats you like one. We’ve curated a list of stays where you can go and chill with your partner like a royal couple.

JW Marriott Mumbai, Mumbai

One of the largest hotel chains, JW Marriott in Mumbai, is ready to welcome couples and make them feel special. They have come up with special Valentine’s Day arrangements that will give you a once-in-a-lifetime experience. As you gaze at the stars in the dark, enjoy the lavish treatment from the staff on V-day.

Araiya Hotels & Resorts, Palampur

Imagine sitting on a rooftop, with tall white mountains of Dhauladhar range surrounding you from all the sides. Isn’t it romantic? You can experience this in Palampur from the picturesque resort which not only provides you with a dream-come-true view but also helps you relax by offering Chinese, western and Ayurvedic Spa.

Rajmahal Palace RAAS, Jaipur

There is no better way of feeling royal than staying in a palace. The pink city has many such places which offer an extravagant experience. Rajmahal Palace is one such place. The palace is approximately three centuries old and has an ambiance of a grand palace. Book a Maharani suite and spend romantic time with your partner on Valentine’s Day.

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

The palace was built by Maharana Jagat Singh II to spend the summers. It has now turned into a beautiful grand hotel. The palace is on the sides of the famous lake of Udaipur, Lake Pichola. You can look outside the window and enjoy the view of Lake Pichola. Enjoy your breakfast and lunch at the exotic site.

The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra

What’s more beautiful than looking at the love monument, Taj Mahal, while enjoying dinner and breakfast. Relish your dinner at Oberoi Amarvilas with a private butler and a balcony seat. Make romantic moments with a view of the Taj Mahal.

