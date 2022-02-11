Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Week-Long Skin Care Routine for Soft, Supple Skin This Valentine’s

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and who doesn’t likes to look good. If you want your skin to be glowing and radiant to charm your special someone on Valentine’s Day, we bring you an easy-to-follow skincare routine that will nourish your skin from within. Well not just for Valentine’s, even if you want to get into some self-care on any ordinary day – here is your guide.

Day 1

The first step of the skincare routine is basic cleansing, toning, and moisturizing. Before leaving for work or before starting work from home, use a natural cleanser to cleanse your skin properly, and apply toner to close the skin pores. This helps in improving blood circulation. After toning, gently massage your face with any herbal moisturiser or whatever suits your skin. A night skincare regime is equally important, cleanse your face and use a night care cream or a moisturiser before going to bed.

Day 2

Prepare a glass of warm water, with lemon juice and honey – it will help to detoxify your body from within. Make a thick paste of raw wholesome milk and pure sandalwood powder. Natural ingredients do wonders as compared to cosmetic products. Apply the mixture on your face in the morning or noon, leave it for 15 minutes, and wash it off using plain water. This adds firmness to your facial tissues and helps to cleanse the pores of your skin. It removes excess oil, dirt, and even blackheads. For the night, follow your night care regime.

Day 3

On day 3, use a face scrub or a sponge to scrub your face. It will remove the dead skin cells. Now prepare a face mask - Mix tomato and cucumber juice in equal quantities, and apply it on your face and neck. Let it stay for 15 minutes, and rinse it off using tap water. This face pack will lighten the skin colour, hydrate it from within and retain the moisture. The face mask is also used to reduce tanning and blemishes, and further adds a glow to your skin. Now, apply moisturiser.

Day 4

Give your face a good steam bath. This opens up all clogged pores of your skin, helping it to flush out excess oils, impurities, and dirt. Prepare a papaya face pack by mashing up ripe papaya. Apply it on your face and neck, gently wash it off after 15 mins. The papaya face pack increases collagen production and makes your skin soft, supple, radiant, and youthful. Use rose water to cleanse your skin and follow the night care regime.

Day 5

One of the major face problems is dark spots. Use a natural under-eye lotion to treat your dark circles. Now prepare a scrub - Blend two tablespoons of oats and ten drops of rose water. Now add two tablespoons of glycerine and mix it well. Apply this facial scrub 10 minutes before taking bath. It will remove dead skin cells, rejuvenate the skin and its antiseptic properties will combat dermatitis or eczema. A good night’s sleep and the regular night care regime cannot be missed.

Day 6

On the sixth day, you will see a huge difference in your skin. For the last day - take half ripe avocado, mash it up in a bowl and make it lump-free. Add two teaspoons of yogurt to it and apply this mask to your face and neck. After 15 minutes, rinse it off. Avocado provides vitamins and minerals like biotin, calcium and Vitamins B5, C, E and A, to the skin.

