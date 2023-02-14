Happy Valentine's Day 2023: 6 Wonderful Ways to Celebrate Love Day Amid Pandemic

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY 2023: Be it marriage, friendship, or bond with our loved ones, COVID-19 has left an indelible mark on all our relationships. After living three dented pandemic years, it becomes necessary to find ways to cherish and appreciate close relationships, especially when we are celebrating Valentine’s Day.

However, the fear of this deadly virus still surrounds us, forcing many to remain inside and maintain social distancing.

Therefore, if you are living in a COVID-hit region, and wondering how to celebrate the festival of love, then worry not, as we have pulled together a list of wonderful ways that you can use to make your Valentine’s Day special during the pandemic.

Enjoy a movie marathon

This is the ideal approach to unwind if you want to spend some quality time with your special someone. To get in the mood for Valentine’s night, make a list of romantic comedies or watch some of your favourite romantic flicks together. Get to know each other better

Use this opportunity to know more about your partner. Plan a dinner and ask them questions. Asking them questions also means that you need to be a little more open. Establish a close connection with your partner. You’ll undoubtedly learn something novel and fascinating about your companion on Valentine’s Day. Take an online class

Take an online class together to pique your curiosity and imagination about a subject that interests you both, for instance, cooking, painting, or dancing. There are classes available in practically any subject you can imagine, from photography and art to wine appreciation and cocktail creation. In order to prepare for making your special Valentine’s Day supper, how about attending a baking class together? Virtual date

If you and your special someone are separated by distance or health issues, a virtual date may be just what you need to fill your hearts. Reminisce, laugh, and converse as if you could feel the person next to you. Share a favourite meal together to add to the fun. Recreate your first date

Remember the first time you went out with your partner and couldn’t stop complimenting them on how wonderful they were? Now is the time to relive that wonderful experience. Wear the same dress you wore on your first date, prepare or order the same meal, use the same momentos, and take a trip down memory lane. Go old-school and write a love letter

In the past, handwritten love letters would make numerous readers’ hearts sing. But in the digital age, letter-writing has become an antiquated pastime, and many lament the loss of this forgotten art. Let’s go old school on Valentine’s Day. Why not sit down at a desk, grab a pen and paper, and discuss your thoughts with your significant other instead of sending that “What’s up?" over a social media app?

