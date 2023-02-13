Happy Valentine's Day 2023: When is Valentine’s Day? Who was St. Valentine and why do we celebrate on February 14?

VALENTINE’S WEEK 2023: Valentine’s Day is a holiday celebrated on February 14 every year around the world. It is a day dedicated to celebrating love and affection. The holiday is named after Saint Valentine, a Christian martyr, who is surrounded by much mystery and intrigue. Just like the history of Saint Valentine, the exact origins of Valentine’s Day are not clear.

However, today it is widely recognised as a day to express love and affection through acts of kindness, gifts, and spending some quality time together. Couples especially go all out to show their love and commitment to one another. From exchanging elaborate gifts to candlelit dinners and romantic getaways, they take the opportunity to show appreciation for their special ones. Read on to find out about this day and the figure it has come to be associated with.

When Is Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 around the world. It is a day dedicated to love and affection. This can be between romantic partners, friends, and even family members. While the origins of Valentine’s Day are somewhat a mystery, it is widely believed to be associated with Lupercalia, the ancient Roman festival. Others have associated it with the Christian martyr Saint Valentine. People around the world mark this day by exchanging gifts, such as chocolates, flowers, and cards, as well as expressing love through gestures of appreciation. In several parts of the world, an entire week leading up to Valentine’s Day is marked as Valentine’s week.

Who Was St. Valentine’s?

St. Valentine, also known as Saint Valentine of Rome, was a Catholic saint. He is considered the patron saint of lovers. People often associate him with romantic love and affection. This is why it is he who is celebrated every February 14 on Valentine’s Day. His true identity and his history still remain a mystery.

There are several legends that surround him. According to one legend, St. Valentine was a priest who lived during the third century in Rome. The Roman Emperor Claudius II had imposed a ban on marriages. St. Valentine was imprisoned and executed for performing marriages for Christian couples. Another legend revolving around St. Valentine states that he was imprisoned for helping Christians escape from the harsh Roman prisons. He is also have said to fallen in love with the jailer’s daughter.

Despite the lack of any concrete evidence, St. Valentine is always seen as a symbol of love and devotion. This symbolism associated with him has continued throughout the centuries. Today, Valentine’s Day is celebrated around the world as a day to express love and affection. Whichever legend people believe in, St. Valentine serves as a symbol of the power of love.

Why Do We Celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14?

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 as a day to express love and affection towards our loved ones. The origins of this holiday are surrounded by great mystery and intrigue. Many sources believe it to be an amalgamation of ancient Roman and Christian traditions. In ancient Rome, the festival of Lupercalia was held from February 13 to 15. This was a celebration of love and fertility. Later, it was Pope Gelasius I who recognised this as the feast of Saint Valentine, in 496 AD. This was an attempt to replace the pagan celebration with a Christian one.

