Happy Valentine's Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images and Quotes to Share on February 14

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY 2023: WISHES IMAGES, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Valentine’s Day is not a mere reason to gift something to your better half but rather an opportunity to express your feelings in the most adorable way possible. As February 14 approaches every year, numerous lovers worldwide go on a quest for the best way to impress their soul-mate.

ALSO READ: Who was St. Valentine and why do we celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14?

From roses, dinner dates to a romantic stroll along the beach, February 14 marks the day when love is in the air. However, as just one day isn’t enough to celebrate true love, people have started celebrating a Valentine’s week where each day is dedicated to a different form of expressing love.

Now as one should never hesitate spreading love, we bring you some heartfelt Happy Valentine’s Day images, quotes, wishes and messages that you can send to the person you cherish the most.

Happy Valentine’s Day: Wishes and Messages

1. I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.

2. There’s no bad consequence to loving fully, with all your heart. You always gain by giving love.

3. Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind.

4. Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired.

5. You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.

6. When you love someone, you love the whole person as he or she is, and not as you would like them to be.

7. You’re the one. I’ve never been so sure of anything in my whole life. Happy Valentine’s Day, My Love!

8. You may hold my hand for a while, but you hold my heart forever. Happy Valentine’s Day 2023!

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day 2023: Classic Red to Vibrant Gloss, 5 Gorgeous Lipstick Shades to Wear this Love Day

9. Every love story is wonderful but ours is my favourite. Happy Valentine’s Day!

10. Your flaws are perfect for the heart that’s meant to love you. Happy Valentine’s Day 2023!

Happy Valentine’s Day: Shayari

11. Tera Saath hai Toh mujhe kya kami hai, Teri har muskan se mili mujhe kushi hai, Muskuraate Rehna isi Tarah humesha, Kyonki teri is muskan mein meri jaan basi hai.

12. Na Ruthna Humse Hum Mar Jayenge, Dil Ki Duniya Tabaah Kr Jayenge,

Pyar Kiya He Humne Koi Mazak Nahi, Dil Ki Dhadkan Tere Naam Kr Jayenge.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here