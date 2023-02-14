CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Valentine's DayKiara AdvaniTurmeric Teas2023 Wedding TrendLiver Cancer
Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp Status
2-MIN READ

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 06:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on the day of love. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on the day of love. (Image: Shutterstock)

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greeting and quotes that you can share with your loved ones siblings, friends, family, relatives and colleagues

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY 2023 IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone. It is the season of love and happiness. This day celebrates the beautiful bond people have with their significant other. With Valentine’s Day falling on 14 February, you must have already planned a lot of things for the day.

ALSO READ: Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Shayari to Share on February 14

From cooking up a storm for your better half to planning a dinner date, there is alot that can be done. This day is all about strengthening their bond. And, to jazz up the celebration, we have curated a list of Valentine’s Day wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones. So, here are some of the best wishes, quotes, and greetings you can share with your significant other:

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with your loved ones. (Image: Shutterstock)
RELATED STORIES

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes and Messages

1. I’m so lucky and happy to have you in my life. Happy Valentine’s Day!

2. My biggest blessing is to have you as my valentine for life. I love you with all my heart. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Valentine’s Day 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. I can never stop loving you as it is the only thing I am good at and the only reason I was sent to Earth. I love you, and I wish you a happy Valentine’s Day.

4. I wasn’t born a poet, but your love turned me into one. I am so lucky that God has blessed me with his greatest creation of all time, which is you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Valentine’s Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with your loved ones. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. We fall in love with each other even more when we spend time together. Happy Valentine’s Day!

6. I didn’t like Valentine’s Day before, and then I met you and I realised what it was all about. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023 Wishes, Photos, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share. (Image: Shutterstock)

7. I love you so much my valentine. I am sending you a big Valentine’s Day hug this Valentine’s Day! Remember not to eat too many candies as you are sweet enough already.

8. Happy Valentine’s Day to the most beautiful person I know.

9. You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.

10. You may hold my hand for a while, but you hold my heart forever. Happy Valentine’s Day 2023!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author
Lifestyle Desk
Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More
Tags:
  1. 14th february valentine's day
  2. art and culture
  3. chocolate day
  4. Happy Valentine's Day
  5. hug day
  6. kiss day
  7. lifestyle
  8. promise day
  9. Propose Day
  10. Rose Day
  11. Teddy Day
  12. valentine
  13. valentine day
  14. valentine's day
  15. Valentine's week
first published:February 14, 2023, 06:21 IST
last updated:February 14, 2023, 06:21 IST
Read More