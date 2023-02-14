Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY 2023 IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone. It is the season of love and happiness. This day celebrates the beautiful bond people have with their significant other. With Valentine’s Day falling on 14 February, you must have already planned a lot of things for the day.

From cooking up a storm for your better half to planning a dinner date, there is alot that can be done. This day is all about strengthening their bond. And, to jazz up the celebration, we have curated a list of Valentine’s Day wishes and quotes that you can share with your loved ones. So, here are some of the best wishes, quotes, and greetings you can share with your significant other:

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes and Messages

1. I’m so lucky and happy to have you in my life. Happy Valentine’s Day!

2. My biggest blessing is to have you as my valentine for life. I love you with all my heart. Happy Valentine’s Day!

3. I can never stop loving you as it is the only thing I am good at and the only reason I was sent to Earth. I love you, and I wish you a happy Valentine’s Day.

4. I wasn’t born a poet, but your love turned me into one. I am so lucky that God has blessed me with his greatest creation of all time, which is you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

5. We fall in love with each other even more when we spend time together. Happy Valentine’s Day!

6. I didn’t like Valentine’s Day before, and then I met you and I realised what it was all about. Happy Valentine’s Day!

7. I love you so much my valentine. I am sending you a big Valentine’s Day hug this Valentine’s Day! Remember not to eat too many candies as you are sweet enough already.

8. Happy Valentine’s Day to the most beautiful person I know.

9. You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.

10. You may hold my hand for a while, but you hold my heart forever. Happy Valentine’s Day 2023!

