Happy Vishu 2020: Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Family and Friends

Here are some wishes which you can share with your near and dear ones on the merry occasion of Vishu.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 14, 2020, 10:33 AM IST
Happy Vishu 2020: Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Family and Friends
Vishu

Vishu is a festival which is celebrated with much fanfare mainly in Kerala. This year Vishu 2020, which marks the beginning of the month of Medam, is being celebrated on April 14.

People on this day offer prayers to Lord Krishna and prepare a special meal called Sadhya, a mixture of salty, sweet, sour and bitter food items.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the nation on the occasion of Vishu. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote, “Happy Vishu to everyone! A new year brings new hope and new energy. May the coming year bring good health and well-being in everyone’s lives.”

As people are forced to remain indoors due to coronavirus lockdown, they cannot go out to celebrate. They can wish their relatives and friends over the phone or through messages and greetings. Here are some wishes which you can share with your near and dear ones.

-- I’m sending my heartfelt wishes to you and your family on this auspicious day of Vishu.

-- May this New Year bring a lot of prosperity and good health for you. Happy Vishu.

-- Sending you lots of love and good luck on this auspicious day. Have a prosperous Vishukani.

-- It’s time to celebrate and spread joy from heart. Here’s wishing you a very happy and prosperous Vishu!

-- Happy Vishu! The New Year has begun, drench yourself in your dreams and aspirations.

-- The happiness of Vishu is spread across all corners, may all you get is positivity in life.

