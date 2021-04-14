Happy Vishu 2021: Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Family and Friends

Vishu is a significant festival for the southern state of Kerala. It is celebrated to mark the beginning of a new year for the south-Indian community from Kerala. It usually falls in the mid of April every year. This year, it will be celebrated on April 14. People enjoy the festival by spending time with family and friends, wear new clothes and eat the delectable Sadhya, which is a traditional meal.

The day is quite significant for Keralites as it marks the sun’s transit into the Mesha Rashi or the first solar month. On this day, people offer prayer to Lord Vishnu and his Krishna avatar. As per the legends, it is said that Lord Krishna had killed the demon Narakasura on this day.

Among other rituals, sharing best wishes, greetings and good luck to your loved ones is also an important part. Hence, you can exchange these heart-warming wishes and love virtually with your special ones.

1. Let this Vishu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do during last year but didn’t dare to do. Happy Vishu!

2. Let this be a delightful year, filled with delightful things in each of its days. Happy Vishu!

3. May Lord Vinayagar shower his divine blessings on you, and fill your life with new hopes and endless celebrations. Happy Vishu!

4. Love, peace, hope and joy all year through. These are my special Vishu wishes for you. Happy Vishu to you and your family.

5. Wishing you a New Year bursting with joy and roaring with laughter. Happy Vishu!

6. Celebration time is here again, devotion, prayers, songs and food, May Vishu bless every household, May it brighten up everyone’s mood. Happy Vishu.

7. May you be blessed with peace, prosperity..and good fortune. Happy Vishu!

8. May this year’s Vishu bring you delight, happiness, and fulfilment. Have a prosperous Vishu!

9. As you see the Vishukani, let your heart and soul invite the future with new zeal and forget all bitterness of the past. Happy Vishu to all of you!

10. Wishing you good health, wealth and long life today and always. Happy Vishu 2020!

